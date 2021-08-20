U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep Barry Moore (R-Alabama) has announced that he and his wife Heather have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore made the announcement on social media, saying that to every extent possible, he will work remotely while recovering in quarantine. He did not say whether he had symptoms, nor whether he has been vaccinated.

Moore represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, which extends from Autauga and Elmore counties through part of Montgomery south to the Wiregrass. He was first elected in 2020.