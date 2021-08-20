Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma No Longer Allowing Visitors

by Alabama News Network Staff

In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma is launching a no-visitor policy.

CEO David McCormack says he didn’t want to do this, but he hopes the policy will reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus and the Delta variant. The policy will be enforced for all inpatient units and outpatient areas.

McCormack says there are some exceptions to the policy, like for pediatric and obstetric patients, and end of life care.