Federal Team Going to Baldwin County Hospital to Help with COVID-19 Patients

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal team of health care workers has been deployed to a Baldwin County hospital that is being ‘crushed’ with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending a task force team to help at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

Similar help had been sent to help in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Alabama is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that medical officials say is being fueled by low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

