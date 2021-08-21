Summer Pattern Is Locked In: Hot With Afternoon Storms

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures today have been in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most spots. Heat index values have been nearing and exceeding 100 in some spots, which is also very common for this time of year. Weather during the summer is a very repetitive forecast, and this forecast is not expected to change anytime soon. Radar has been active in the afternoon hours, as showers and storms started to develop in west Alabama and have been moving to the southeast.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are expected to dissipate after the sun begins to set, leaving us with overall cloudy conditions. Expect muggy conditions as well, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: More of the same is expected for your Sunday, with highs back in the low 90s and a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Heat indices could reach 100 once again, and some storms could be on the stronger side. Threats with these storms include: torrential rain and frequent lightning.

8 DAY: After rain and storms hamper the weekend, a somewhat dry start to the week is in store. Along with lower rain chances, temperatures will begin to climb back into the low and mid 90s, with heat index values soaring over 100. There appears to be not much change in this forecast for the near future, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated!!

TROPICS: The tropics are relatively quiet right now, but now until the next month is prime time for the Atlantic to become active.

Hurricane Grace is over land and will soon dissipate; Hurricane Henri will be impacting the Northeast in several days; and the NHC has indicated an area off the western coast of Africa as a potential area of development, but the chance remains near 0% for now.