Lee County Schools: Face Masks Now Required, Two Schools Going Virtual

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Schools have been open since August 9. Already, there have been enough COVID-19 cases for the school superintendent to take action.

School Superintendent Dr. James “Mac” McCoy says that during the first week of school, August 9-13, there were 105 cases of COVID-19 in the schools. In just two days of the second week, August 16-17, there were 88 more.

That was despite recommending face masks, social distancing and taking other precautions.

McCoy said in a statement that in an effort to remain open for in-person learning, face masks would be required of everyone indoors at all facilities starting Monday, August 23. This will be in effect until further notice.

In addition, at Beulah Elementary School and Wacoochee Elementary School, students will switch to virtual learning starting Monday, August 23, for one week. Teachers who are not COVID-19 positive or in quarantine will report to school buildings. Extra-curricular activities have been cancelled.

McCoy says the school system will monitor guidelines from East Alabama Medical Center, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to guide their next steps.

Elsewhere in Lee County, both Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools already require face masks.