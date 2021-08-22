Montgomery County Man Who Threatened to Kill Two Women Sentenced to 40 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery County man who assaulted and threatened to kill two women in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced.

Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Eric Jackson to serve two 20-year consecutive sentences after Jackson pleaded guilty to assault and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation charges. Jackson was also ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.

In a statement from the district attorney’s office, on May 19, 2018, Jackson was supposed to drive an old friend to Wendy’s. He took her to an unidentified road in Pike Road instead and raped her. During the assault, Jackson choked, punched and threatened to kill her.

According to Bailey’s office, on May 22, 2018, Jackson drove his ex-girlfriend to a deserted road in Pike Road and started an argument with her. He then placed both hands around her neck and began to choke her while saying, “I don’t care if you die.” She escaped and ran to a nearby home for help.

“The lives of these women have been forever altered by Eric Jackson’s horrific actions. I commend them both for exemplifying strength and resiliency throughout this process and working with our office and our law enforcement partners to ensure no one else experiences violence and trauma at his hands,” Bailey said.