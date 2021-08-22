Two Drown in Gulf Shores, One at Fort Morgan in the Past Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week.

WKRG-TV in Mobile reports two brothers died in Gulf Shores last Tuesday after being pulled by strong currents. The third drowning happened Friday, when a wave knocked down a 19-year-old man in Fort Morgan. Searchers found his body a few hours later.

Tourists to Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches say they’re noticed the rough waters and are taking precautions.

Tyler James of Kentucky said waves Saturday were throwing him “like a rag doll.” Another Gulf Shores visitor, Amber Airosa, says she makes sure she never goes into the water alone.

