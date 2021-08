5 Points Deli in Cloverdale Closes After Ceiling Collapses

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery area restaurant is having to close its doors for now after the ceiling collapsed.

Owners at the 5 Points Deli & Grill in Cloverdale said the plaster above the lay-in ceiling of the restaurant fell on Sunday.

The owners said no one was inside the restaurant when it happened since the business is normally closed on Sundays.