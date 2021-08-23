Convention Center Explosion Rocks Selma City Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

An explosion at the Convention Center in downtown Selma — causes major damage to the building — and rocks City Hall.

The explosion happened around 6:30 this evening. The blast damaged a section of the building — on the left rear corner of the building. The convention center is located directly behind city hall — where a budget meeting was being held tonight. Selma Mayor James Perkins says the force of the blast shook city hall.

“We’re going to have fire investigators examining it. But clearly, a tremendous amount of pressure built up in something and it exploded in that building,” Perkins said. He then said the explosion also caused some smoke and fire damage — inside the building.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blast.