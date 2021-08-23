COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Monday, Aug. 23

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

As of Monday, August 23, 2021, there are currently 2,762 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 41 of them are children.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,536 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,589 ICU patients.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says as of August 18, 89.8% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and 94.1% of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated Alabamians.