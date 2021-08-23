Hot, Mainly Sunny, And Mainly Dry Early This Week

by Ben Lang

It was sunny and dry Monday morning across central and south Alabama. Our area was rain-free through midday too, and that may be the case for virtually all of our area through the afternoon. With a many sunny sky and little if any rain today, high temperatures for many warm into the mid 90s. The heat index ranges from 100 to 105° this afternoon. If there’s any good news, it’s that the air won’t be completely stagnant. Expect a north breeze of 5 to 10 mph. Tonight looks mainly sunny and dry with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday looks hot, humid, mainly sunny, and mainly dry again. Expect highs in the mid 90s, with heat indices between 100 and 105°. Tuesday’s rain chance could be slightly higher than Monday’s. However, the vast majority of our area won’t see rain. If you do, it may not result in much heat relief. Tuesday’s showers are probably small and brief.

The weather pattern quickly flips again on Wednesday. The afternoon and evening rain chance becomes healthy, with widely scattered showers and storms. It will be plenty hot and humid, but highs only reach the low 90s rather than mid 90s. Expect this pattern to continue through the end of the week. However, Friday’s rain chance does look slightly lower.

It appears this weekend features plenty of daytime showers and storms too. Expect highs in the low 90s each day. The status quo continues next week, with widely scattered showers and storms next Monday.