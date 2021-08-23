Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway in Hoover

by Alabama News Network Staff

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 27-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on an Alabama highway.

Sergio Romero-Cruz of Birmingham died in the collision Saturday night. Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said the wreck happened on Alabama 119 in Shelby County, a few miles (kilometers) southeast of Hoover.

Authorities said that Romero-Cruz was driving a car that crossed the center line and smashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Romero-Cruz wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver of a second car was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

