Montgomery County Mugshots (08/03/21-08/13/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BROWN, CORINTHIAN – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
CHATMAN, CHAD – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
CRENSHAW, NYKEVIA – Robbery 1st
EASTERLING, CORY – Recieving Stolen Property Second Degree (Greater than 500-2500 dollars)
FELDER, DEMARKEIO – Domestic Violence 1st-Burglary I
FREEMAN, TERRYKA – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)
GRESHAM, JOHN – Break-Enter Vehicle
IRVING, NATHANIEL – Attempting to Commit Murder
JACKSON, DONARIAN – Attempting to Commit Murder
KILGORE, STEVEN – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
LEWIS, SAMMY – Domest Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
LITTLE, ROBERT EARL – By Order of Court
LUCKIE JR, WILLIE – Robbery 1st
MCELROY, JUSTIN – Probation Revocation
MCKEITHEN, QUINLEN – Attempted Murder-SORNA Violation
MCKENZIE, JEREMIAH – Robbery 1st
MILLS MI-KE, ZERNELL – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
MITCHELL, STEVEN – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
MOORE, JALEAR – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
NIXON, PATRICK – Theft of Property
RAND, CHRISTIE – Possess-Receipt Cont
RIGGINS, GLENN – Poss Marijuana 1st
RUDOLPH, MICAH – Parole Violation
SAVAGE, RASHAUDEA – Theft of Property 3rd
SERRITELLI, EVAN – Robbery 1st
STALLWORTH, JAMES – SORNA Violation
SWEATMAN, JOSHUA -Rec Stolen Prop 1st
TAYLOR JR, GEORGE – Domestic Violence 2nd-Burglary III
WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL – DUI
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 08/03 – 08/13!
