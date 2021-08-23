Opelika Police Searching for Catalytic Converter Thieves

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are investigating multiple thefts at CT Collision, located at 3300 Pepperell Parkway.

On Monday, August 16, employees reported that approximately 20 catalytic converters and other miscellaneous items had been stolen off of vehicles in their impound lot.

A huge increase in thefts of catalytic converters has hit Alabama and the nation. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has reported on this crime numerous times in recent months.

In what likely takes about two minutes, these thieves saw off the device leaving about an 18-inch hole between the engine and muffler where the catalytic converter in normally installed. Converter thieves normally leave a $2,000 replacement cost for the owner.

If you have any information regarding any catalytic converter thefts, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.