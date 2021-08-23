Second Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Shooting That Left One Dead, Three Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a second man with capital murder in a July shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police say they have charged 21-year-old Albert Pruitt of Montgomery with capital murder, first degree assault and two counts of second degree assault.

He is charged with the shooting death of 25-year-old Kashea Green of Montgomery. She was killed in a shooting on Rosa Parks Avenue on July 28. Pruitt was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Last week, police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Brandon Jenkins of Montgomery, who is facing the same charges.