Typical August Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler



Nothing unusual about the weather pattern ahead for this week. Late August heat and humidity will be in play each day. We expect 90 plus degree heat to be the rule. Moisture will be on the increase as the week progresses and that will lead to daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. The heat will come down where storms do occur. Those afternoon storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes!

Down in the tropics, we’re tracking three disturbances. Two are well out of the eastern Atlantic. The other is going to be moving through the southern Caribbean this week. It could eventually make its way into the southwestern gulf. We don’t see that happening until maybe sometime this weekend.