U.S. Military to Require COVID-19 Vaccine; President Biden Wants Employers to Do the Same

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the FDA approved the vaccine. He said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days. Austin’s decision reflects similar moves by governments and companies around the world, as nations struggle with the highly contagious delta variant that has sent U.S. cases surging to heights not seen since last winter.

Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing among the military.

President Biden is calling on employers to require the vaccine.

“If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do it, require it. Do what I did last month, require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements,” Biden said today after the FDA decision.

The federal government is requiring employees to get the shot or be tested regularly.

