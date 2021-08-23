Up to $50,000 Reward Offered in Robbery of Postal Worker in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to solve the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.

The robbery happened at about 2:55 p.m. in Gibbs Village on Friday, Tony Robinson, a postal inspector in Birmingham, told Alabama News Network in a statement.

Federal agents and U.S. postal inspectors, are currently investigating.

The USPS offers a standing reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone assaulting or robbing a USPS employee or contractor while they were in the performance of their duties.

If you have information about this robbery, contact the USPIS National Law Enforcement Communication Center (NLECC) at (877) 876-2455.