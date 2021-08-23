Very Hot Start to the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A strong upper ridge is in place across the Deep South to start the work week, and it is causing our weather to trend hotter and drier. Today and tomorrow, forecast features mainly sunny and hot weather with highs in the low to upper 90s. Heat index values will be over 100°, and may approach the 105° Heat Advisory criteria at times. Also, afternoon/evening showers and storms will remain rather isolated as rain chances are generally less than 10%.

On Wednesday, the ridging starts to weaken, and an easterly wave will move into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, which will bring back a chance of scattered showers and storms back into the forecast during the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 90s. There will be not much change for Thursday and Friday as there will be a good bit of sun to start each day with scattered showers and storms forming during the peak heating of the day. Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 90s on both days.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Pretty much the same story for the weekend, as we’ll have partly sunny skies with the daily chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs on each day will be in the lower 90s.

IN THE TROPICS: Henri continues to spin across the Northeast, and elsewhere in the Atlantic, there are two other areas of interest. Nothing too concerning right now, but just something we are watching.

1. Disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Little, if any, development is expected to occur during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however, is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea late this week. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system thereafter while it moves west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have an amazing Monday!!!

Ryan