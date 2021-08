by Alabama News Network Staff

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Montgomery home during an attempted burglary Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Pelzer Avenue. Montgomery Police say there was no imminent danger to the surrounding homes. The suspect, 40-year-old Jamie Driver, was taken into custody around 5 pm.

He has been charged with third-degree Burglary and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.