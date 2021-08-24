AP: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to Form Alliance

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce that the three powerful leagues will form an alliance to work together on football scheduling and college sports governance.

A person familiar with the talks among the conferences told The Associated Press the commissioners of the three leagues are expected for the first time to publicly address an idea that has been discussed for several weeks.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conferences had not authorized anyone to speak publicly about the alliance before Tuesday’s formal announcement.

