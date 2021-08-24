Auburn Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason Announces Recovery from COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason says he has recovered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Mason announced on Twitter that he looks forward to returning to the field for pre-season practice. He says he lost two family members to the virus.

Mason says he was fully vaccinated, and encourages others to do the same.

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is in isolation at home. Coach Jeff Schmedding is handling in-person coaching duties while Harsin participates remotely.