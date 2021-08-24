Biden to Keep Aug. 31 Deadline to Get Out of Afghanistan

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden says he will stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for finishing a U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Afghanistan.

The decision opens him up to criticism for caving to the Taliban, which says it will not permit the evacuation to go on longer, and to the prospect that some people who want to leave will be left behind.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Group of Seven major industrialized nations will not recognize a Taliban government unless the group guarantees people can leave the country if they wish.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)