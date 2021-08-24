COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Tuesday, Aug. 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, there are currently 2,786 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 40 of them are children. The numbers from Monday were 2,762 and 41.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers have not changed from Monday.

There are 1,548 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,608 ICU patients.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says as of August 18, 89.8% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and 94.1% of Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated Alabamians.