by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Marion is getting a new police chief — and it’s an old familiar face.

Former chief Tony Buford was appointed Monday — to head up the city’s police force.

Buford served 12 years with the Marion Police Department — eight of those years — as chief.

Buford says his primary goal is to make the city safe — and conducive for family living.

His first day on the job is September 7th.