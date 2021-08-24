Inmate Accused of Escaping from Sheffield Jail is Recaptured

by Alabama News Network Staff

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — An inmate accused of escaping from jail in May has been recaptured, police said.

Officers took Brett Cockrell into custody after a short foot chase, Sheffield police said Sunday.

Police say he had escaped from the Sheffield City Jail in late May while awaiting transfer to another facility.

Al.com reports that Cockrell has active warrants with multiple local law enforcement agencies.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved