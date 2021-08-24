Mainly Dry And Hot Tuesday, But A Pattern Change Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was abundantly sunny across south Alabama. In response, temperatures surged from the mid 70s around sunrise into the low 90s by midday. Also, the late-August humidity persists, so heat indices were already around 100° by 11AM. Expect those values between 100 and 105° during the afternoon. Meanwhile, actual air temperatures reach the mid 90s in most locations. While there could be a few stray showers or storms this afternoon or early evening, there won’t be many of them and they probably won’t last very long if you do encounter one. Whatever rain manages to form today quickly fizzles away after the sun goes down. The rest of the night features a mostly clear sky while low temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

The pattern changes Wednesday, with more widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Despite a mix of sun and clouds otherwise, the rain should hold high temperatures for most of our area in the low 90s. While the rain chance looks a touch lower Thursday and Friday, daytime showers and storms remain scattered about enough that high temperatures only reach the low 90s.

Elevated rain chances with highs in the low 90s continue this weekend. That doesn’t mean it rains everywhere each day, but there’s a good chance you see rain at some point during the weekend. It seems this pattern holds true into early next week too. Still-enhanced daily rain chances limit highs to the low 90s next Monday and Tuesday.