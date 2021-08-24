Opelika Man Hospitalized another in Custody after Early Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been hospitalized after a non-life-threatening gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

According to Opelika Police, at 1:36 a.m. they received calls of gunshots in the 2200 Block of Star Street. There police found the suspect barricaded in a shed but the victim was found over a mile away at Whataburger on 2501 Gateway Drive. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

The Lee County SWAT team was deployed to the crime scene where they were able to take the suspect into custody. Charles Mitchell Wesson, 52 from Opelika was arrested and charged with Assault, First Degree.

Police are still investigating the incident, if you have any information police ask that you contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information.

