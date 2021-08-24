Pay It Forward: Bessie Lucas of Millbrook

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Bessie Lucas from Millbrook. She is a frontline healthcare worker and has persevered through her own struggles to help others.

Bessie Lucas has been in the medical field for 22 years.

But she doesn’t just give physical help.

“I greet the patients. I take their vitals. I draw their blood. I give them injections. I encourage them. I pray with them, for them. I like to give them knowledge they can use other places to make better decisions,” said Lucas.

Her daughter, Sharnese, nominated her for the Pay It Forward award because of all she does for others.

“She always has a smile on her face and even though we all have days, she definitely continues. She’s strong. She’s a perseverer. Her spirit enlightens me and everyone who is around her,” said Sharnese Johnson.

Being a two time cancer survivor herself, Bessie even goes to doctor appointments with newly diagnosed cancer patients and offers support wherever she can for them.