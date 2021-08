Selma Enacts Mask Mandate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Selma has enacted a mask mandate.

Mayor James Perkins took the proposal before the city council Tuesday evening.

The measure passed unanimously.

Mayor Perkins says the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city and it’s time to go on the offensive against the spread of the virus.

The mask requirement will remain in effect until November 1st.