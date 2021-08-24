Smiths Station High School Becomes the Latest Lee County School to Go Virtual

by Alabama News Network Staff

Smiths Station High School becomes the latest school in the Lee County school system to switch students to virtual learning.

The school announced today that students will make the change to virtual learning from August 25 until September 7. Teachers are are not COVID-19 positive or in quarantine will still report to school in person.

The school says extracurricular activities will continue.

This week, Beulah Elementary School and Wacoochee Elementary School are virtual. The school system reported nearly 200 COVID-19 cases through August 17. Face masks are now required, as they are at Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools, which are both in Lee County.

Full statement from Smiths Station High School:

SSHS will transition to a blended learning model beginning Wednesday, August 25th. Students will work virtually from home (not reporting to campus) while staff that is not quarantined or COVID positive will report to the school building. This will take place beginning Wednesday, August 25th and returning Tuesday, September 7th.

Teachers will present live instruction via Zoom during regularly scheduled class times.

1st block will Zoom from 8:45-10:15

2nd block will Zoom from 10:30-12:00

3rd block will Zoom from 12:45-2:15

4th block will Zoom from 2:30-4:00

Teachers may have additional instruction and assignments in their Google classrooms.

Breakfast will be served at the back door of the cafeteria from 8:15-8:45 and lunch will be served from 12:00-1:00. The SSHS student will need to be in the vehicle for service.

As of today, extracurricular activities will continue, updates will be made if that changes.