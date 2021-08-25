Alabama Shakespeare Festival Renames Rehearsal Halls After Two Longtime Actors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two longtime actors with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival are being honored in a big way.

ASF announced on Wednesday that Rehearsal Hall A and Rehearsal Hall B will be renamed after Philip Pleasants and Greta Lambert.

The rehearsal halls will now be known as “The Pleasants” and “The Lambert.”

Pleasants and Lambert have been part of the Shakespeare Festival for many years.

The dynamic duo performed in ASF’s first play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” when it was relocated from Anniston to Montgomery in 1985.

Both continue to act with the Shakespeare Festival. You can catch Greta Lambert in her one-woman adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in December.

