COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Aug. 25
The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, there are currently 2,845 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 41 of them are children. The numbers from Tuesday were 2,786 and 40.
Among the adult patients, 85% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.
There are 1,558 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,612 ICU patients.