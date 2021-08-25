COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Aug. 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, there are currently 2,845 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 41 of them are children. The numbers from Tuesday were 2,786 and 40.

Among the adult patients, 85% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,558 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,612 ICU patients.