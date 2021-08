Football Game Between Brantley and Luverne Cancelled Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crenshaw County Schools has announced that Friday’s football game with Brantley playing at Luverne has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

In a statement, school officials say there is a rising number of cases at both schools. They say football players, cheerleaders and band members have all been impacted.

Crenshaw County Schools have mandated face masks through September 6.