Funeral Arrangements for State Rep. Thad McClammy of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements for State Rep. Thad McClammy (D-Montgomery) have been announced. McClammy died Saturday afternoon of natural causes at the age of 78.

He was first elected to represent District 76 in 1994.

There will be a public viewing on Saturday, August 28, from 3PM to 6PM at the Historic Day Street Missionary Baptist Church, 861 Day Street, in Montgomery.

The funeral will held Sunday, August 29, at 1PM at True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway, in Montgomery.

The burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road in Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Manhood Inc., P.O. Box 5109, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and face masks must be worn.

Funeral arrangements are through McKenzie’s Funeral Home, 1509 Notasulga Road in Tuskegee. (334) 727-1750.