Harsin: Auburn Football Team Hasn’t Reached SEC’s 85% Vaccination Threshold

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin expects to be out of COVID-19 quarantine by game week, but says the Tigers’ vaccination rate hasn’t reached the 85% threshold required by the Southeastern Conference to avoid regular testing.

Harsin, who has declined to say if he’s vaccinated, has been in quarantine since he tested positive on Aug. 19.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason has also had a breakthrough case despite being vaccinated.

Harsin says he is “not anti-vaccine.”

The SEC won’t require regular testing for teams reaching that 85% threshold. Also, fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals won’t have to quarantine after close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

At the University of Alabama, Coach Nick Saban has told ESPN that all but one player is vaccinated.

