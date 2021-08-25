Higher Rain Chances For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday began on a mainly sunny note once more for central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed quickly through midday as a result, with many spots near 90° by 11AM. Wednesday afternoon looks hot, just not quite as hot as Monday and Tuesday. Rather than widespread mid-90° heat, high temperatures for most reach the low 90s. That’s due in part to a higher coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, expect a partly cloudy sky, with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Storms wind down quickly after sunset. The rest of the night features a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday’s rain chance looks a bit lower than Wednesday’s. In fact, some models only indicate isolated showers or storms during the afternoon and early evening. Even if we don’t see much rain, indications are temperatures only reach the low 90s. And where it’s not raining Thursday afternoon, the sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers and storms become scattered again by Friday afternoon, but not everyone sees rain.

The rain chance looks a little higher during the day of Saturday and Sunday. Still, it won’t be raining everyone at all times, and not everyone gets rain both days. However, there’s a pretty good chance that any location in our area sees rain at some point over the weekend.

The weather pattern looks unchanged for the first part of next week, with highs in the low 90s and around a 50/50 chance for rain (or no rain). Another factor in next week’s forecast is a potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico. This potential comes from a tropical wave currently located in the eastern Caribbean. It’s far too early to tell where exactly the system ends up. And because of that, it’s far too early to tell how or if it impacts our weather at all. However, we need to keep a close eye on it, so check back frequently for updates.