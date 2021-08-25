Montgomery Man in Custody for the Death of 18-Month-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of 18-month old Collier Wilkerson.

On Monday, August 23 at 2:15 MPD was called to a Montgomery hospital regarding a report of a deceased child. It was determined by a forensic examination that the death was a homicide.

After further investigation 23-year-old Christopher Barnes has been charged with Capital Murder. Barnes was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 24, charged, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

There is no further information on this case. Stay with Alabama News Network as the rest of the story unfolds.