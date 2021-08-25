President Biden Suggests Companies Require Employees To Be Vaccinated

by Kay McCabe

As the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine it’s full and final approval, President Biden called on many who’ve waited to go get vaccinated.

“The moment you’ve been waiting for is here, and it’s time for you to go get your vaccination and get it today,” said Biden in his speech on Monday.

The President is not only encouraging all Americans to go get vaccinated, but also companies and business owners to start taking action.

“If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it. Do what I did last month and require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements.”

Alabama News Network reporter Kay McCabe spoke with residents in Montgomery, to hear what they thought about the President’s suggestion.

“I think it’s an excellent suggestion, and I hope companies do that,” said Nathalie Pommier, an out-of-state nurse.

For her son, Nathaniel Pommier, a college student, he doesn’t think this should be forced upon people.

“You cant force people to do what they don’t want to do,” said Nathaniel.

