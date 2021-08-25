Tropical Threat Developing!

by Shane Butler

The late August heat and humidity continue to drive our weather. Temps are climbing into the low to mid 90s each afternoon. It’s actually where we should be temperature wise this time of the year. We see this trend continuing through the weekend into next week. Relief from the heat will come for afternoon showers and storms. We see a decrease in coverage Thursday but expecting a good chance for afternoon storm development Friday into next week.

In the tropics, there’s becoming some concern with what the models are revealing for early next week. The disturbance in the eastern caribbean is showing signs of development and may very well become a tropical storm Friday or this weekend. The system is expected to move into the southern gulf and track northward over the weekend. Model data is suggesting a well developed tropical system, possibly a hurricane. It could have significant impacts on parts of the southeast gulf coast. It’s early and nothing concrete yet but something to keep an eye on this weekend.