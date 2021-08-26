ALDOT to Begin Work on New Traffic Signal in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation will soon begin work on a new traffic signal in Pike Road.

ALDOT officials say workers will install a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Woodland Creek and Alabama Highway 110 (Vaughn Road) on Friday, August 27, weather permitting.

The temporary traffic signal will be in place until the Town of Pike Road installs the permanent one.

Once the temporary traffic signal is installed the signal will remain flashing until Wednesday, September 1, weather permitting, when the signal will be fully operational.

No word on when the permanent traffic signal will be installed.