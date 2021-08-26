ASU Soccer: Alabama State returns home to face Jacksonville State on Friday

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State returns to the ASU Soccer Complex for the first time in the regular season, hosting Jacksonville State on Friday night, with kick set for 6 pm.

GAME INFORMATION

Kick: 6:00 pm

Site: Montgomery, Ala. / ASU Soccer Complex

SERIES HISTORY

History: Jacksonville State leads the series 7-0

Last Meeting: Jacksonville State def. Alabama State, 3-2 (September 8, 2019)

GAME NOTES

Alabama State is in search of its first win of the season after falling to Winthrop 3-2 on Friday night in overtime, battling back from a two-goal deficit in the second half, and then 1-0 to Presbyterian on Sunday.

The last time the two teams met, they played in Montgomery at the YMCA Soccer Complex.

Goalkeeper Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) was named the SWAC Goalkeeper of the Week after her performances on the road, coming up with 13 saves in a pair of games.

(Castellon, Spain) was named the SWAC Goalkeeper of the Week after her performances on the road, coming up with 13 saves in a pair of games. Alabama State started a pair of newcomers against Presbyterian in their last match including Sunny Bowlin-Stacy (Anchorage, Alaska) and Madison Chambers (Hobart, Tasmania, Australia).

(Anchorage, Alaska) and (Hobart, Tasmania, Australia). The Lady Hornets have started just two different lineups through two regular season and one exhibition matches.

This will be the second match at the ASU Soccer Complex this season after the Lady Hornets face Troy in an exhibition match earlier in August. Following the match tonight, Alabama State hits the road for a pair of matches against Stetson (August 29) and South Carolina State (September 3).

Alabama State begins the year with 11 newcomers, including both goalkeepers.

The Lady Hornets played the exhibition contest and first two regular season matches without returners Mary Martin Mooneyham (Montgomery, Ala.) and Janae Brown (Orlando, Fla.).

