ASU Soccer: SWAC announces weekly honors for soccer

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced the weekly honors for soccer following the opening weekend of the season, and Alabama State goalkeeper Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) was among those honored.

Sanchez saw her first action as a member of the Lady Hornets in a pair of matches on opening weekend, playing 192 minutes in the two matches. She allowed three goals in a 3-2 double overtime loss to Winthrop in the season opener, while recording eight saves in the loss. She then recorded five saves in a 1-0 loss to Presbyterian to close out the road trip on Sunday.

She has recorded 21 saves through two regular season and exhibition matches, earning Goalkeeper of the Week honors.

UP NEXT

Alabama State (0-2) returns to action in their home opener against Jacksonville State on Friday, August 27. The match will begin at 6 pm. Although admission is free, please be aware that Alabama State University is a mask mandatory campus and masks must be worn at all times on campus and inside the athletic facilities.

