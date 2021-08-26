ASU Volleyball: Alabama State opens regular season on the road with Jacksonville State Tournament this weekend

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | After opting out of competition prior to the spring 2021 season, Alabama State volleyball returns to the court for the first time in 631 days as they take part in the Jacksonville State Tournament this weekend.

The Lady Hornets will take on Middle Tennessee State and Jacksonville State on Friday at 1:30 pm and 7 pm respectively, with the latter broadcasting on ESPN+. Alabama State will then face Gardner-Webb on Saturday, with first serve scheduled for 3 pm.

Middle Tennessee State

First Serve: 1:30 pm

Site: Jacksonville, Ala. / Pete Mathews Coliseum

SERIES HISTORY

History: 0-1

Last Meeting: L, 3-0 at Chattanooga

Jacksonville State

First Serve: 7:00 pm

Site: Jacksonville, Ala. / Pete Mathews Coliseum

Watch Live (ESPN+)

Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

History: 1-5

Last Meeting: L, 3-0 August 29, 2015

Gardner-Webb

First Serve: 3:00 pm

Site: Jacksonville, Ala. / Pete Mathews Coliseum

Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

History: 1-0

Last Meeting: W, 3-1 August 25, 2018

GAME NOTES

Alabama State was picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the preseason poll voted on by conference coaches and sports information directors. When last seen, the Lady Hornets won the SWAC tournament championship – their sixth in eight years – and fourth consecutive conference title. Alabama State must replace several all-conference performers OH Bayle’ Bennett (First Team All-SWAC), OH Taira Cottingham (First Team All-SWAC), and MB E’Laisah Young (First Team All-SWAC) among others. The Lady Hornets will bring back two previous all-conference performers in DS Emersen Belles (Second Team All-SWAC) and S McKenzie Boland (Second Team All-SWAC) Alabama State begins the year with 12 newcomers, including eight 2020 additions and four 2021 additions, all making their Alabama State debuts. Emersen Belles (Gilbert, Ariz.) is returning for her junior season after leading the team in digs (509) as a true freshman and receiving all-conference honors. The Hornets return two setters in senior McKenzie Boland (Stockbridge, Ga.) , who led the team with 891 assists and Madison Beasley (Gilbert, Ariz.), who finished her true freshman year with 497 assists. Kimari Terrell (Memphis, Tenn.) is the leading scorer returning, after recording 60 kills and 78 total points in 2019 as a freshman.



