Auburn Alumnus Shares His Experience Working in the I.C.U during the Pandemic

by Ja Nai Wright

“I think this three surges in an 18 month period is the highest stress load i’ve ever seen in nursing.”

That is what Dr. Terri Poe who has been a nurse for more than 35 years had to say about the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the steady increase in patients and a decrease in nursing staff at hospitals in Alabama it has been more challenging than ever for hospital staff especially the nurses.

“i think coming in as a new grad like a baby nurse I definitely did not expect to one take a job in an ICU and two take a job in an ICU that was handling such critically ill patients and so I would say that this has been a very emotionally draining 11 months”

Anderson Castillo is a recent auburn university grad who now works as a front line nurse at UAB’s Intensive Care Unit treating COVID patients every day.

“I think that just seeing that all of us are trying our best to make sure this person gets like I said another shot at life or gets to go home with their family go be with their family members their wives, their husbands, daughters, sons anything like that or grandparents going back to their families like its been that’s been a huge part of keeping the drive going to kind of help us get these patients better.”

He discusses many challenges they have to face and says that the emotional toll of the job far out weighs the physical part of the job, caring for patients everyday that he knows might not make it to the next.

“Getting tossed right in and knowing that every decision your making can affect these patients in a life or death scenario that’s a lot of weight on a I would say like a young persons shoulders.”