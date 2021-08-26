Biden Vows to Finish Kabul Evacuation, Avenge U.S. Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians.

He vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attacks and will hunt them down.

Biden spoke directly to the attackers in a speech to the nation and said “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

The Pentagon says of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed, 11 were U.S. Marines and the other was a U.S. Navy medic. Eighteen other U.S. service members were injured.

A U.S. official said the attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were also killed and 143 wounded.

