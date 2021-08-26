Brewbaker Middle School to Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is closing Brewbaker Middle School for 14 calendar days due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Brewbaker Middle School will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 27. Because the return date would be a Friday, the school is scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 13, according to an announcement from the school system.

The school building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return. While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.