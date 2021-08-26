COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Thursday, Aug. 26

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, August 26, 2021, there are currently 2,879 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 45 of them are children. The numbers from Wednesday were 2,845 and 41.

Among the adult patients, 85% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,562 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,602 ICU patients.