COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Thursday, Aug. 26
The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.
As of Thursday, August 26, 2021, there are currently 2,879 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 45 of them are children. The numbers from Wednesday were 2,845 and 41.
Among the adult patients, 85% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.
There are 1,562 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,602 ICU patients.