Dunbar-Ramer School Becomes the Second MPS School to Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced that Dunbar-Ramer School will be closed for 14 calendar days due to COVID-19.

MPS says Dunbar-Ramer will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 27. Because the return date would be a Friday, the school is scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 13.

The school building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return. While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

Earlier today, MPS announced that Brewbaker Middle School would close for the same amount of time due to COVID-19.