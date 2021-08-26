Federal Team to Help with COVID-19 Surge at Dothan Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A federal team of health care workers is being sent to a southwest Alabama hospital seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending a task force team to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan. Alabama is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that medical officials say is being fueled by low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. The first team in the state was sent to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. Similar help has gone to Louisiana and Mississippi.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved